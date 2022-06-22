Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 115,444 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,444 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 2.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,154.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,807,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,767,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $94.77. 4,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,577. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.