Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 151,096 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,096 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises approximately 1.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 994.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 612,761 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after buying an additional 603,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after buying an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $68.46. 8,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

