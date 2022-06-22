Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 40,211 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,211 shares during the period. AON comprises about 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,546,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $51,424,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,626. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.20. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

