Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 82,209 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 82,209 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,673,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $37,666,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,909,000 after buying an additional 317,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,405,000 after acquiring an additional 254,996 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.21.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $86.54 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

