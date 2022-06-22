Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,547 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises approximately 14.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $89,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,343. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

