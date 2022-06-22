Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.89

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.89 and last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,320,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.