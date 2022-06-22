Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 4531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,584,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,086,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

