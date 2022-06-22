Troy Edward Wilson Sells 27,858 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PBYI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 530,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,086. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 843.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

