TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.01.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TrueCar by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

