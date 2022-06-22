Truist Financial Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to $27.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FMS. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.26) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.21) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

