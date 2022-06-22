Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.78.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

