Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 1.67% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.03 million for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

