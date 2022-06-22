TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $214.60

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 214.60 ($2.63) and traded as low as GBX 184.80 ($2.26). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.28), with a volume of 61,186 shares changing hands.

TTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.98) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.31) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.52).

The stock has a market cap of £328.04 million and a PE ratio of 25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.60.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.49), for a total value of £76,125 ($93,244.73).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

