Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.