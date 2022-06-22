U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. 73,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,651,355. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.