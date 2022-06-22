UBS Group Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $5.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

