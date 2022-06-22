UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.34. UEX shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 4,178,334 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of C$196.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71.

Get UEX alerts:

UEX (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UEX Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.