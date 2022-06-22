UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.