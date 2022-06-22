Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $38,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.45. 3,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,429. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

