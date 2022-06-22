Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.29.

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

