Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 million, a PE ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,776.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,970 shares of company stock worth $268,069. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

