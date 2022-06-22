Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.88

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 113275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 46.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

