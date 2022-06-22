Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.73

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 93532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

