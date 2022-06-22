Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uni-Pixel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Uni-Pixel shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Uni-Pixel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ)
Uni-Pixel, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand.
