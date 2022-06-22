Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several research firms have commented on UNBLF. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €82.00 ($86.32) to €66.00 ($69.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($71.58) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

UNBLF opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

