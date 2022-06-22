UniFirst (UNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect UniFirst to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. UniFirst has set its FY22 guidance at $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.800-$7.000 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $242.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in UniFirst by 15.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 33.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.