Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Unilever were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 53,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,991. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

