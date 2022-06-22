United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

UCBI opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

