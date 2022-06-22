United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Shares Up 0.4%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

United Malt Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMLGF)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

