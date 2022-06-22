United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.41

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 305286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 894,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 221,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,983 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.