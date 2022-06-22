United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

