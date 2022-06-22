United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average of $199.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

