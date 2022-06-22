United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Increased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

