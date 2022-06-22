United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.55.

United Rentals stock traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $239.52. 5,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,162. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $233.17 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

