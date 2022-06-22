United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $128.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 26.16%.
About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
