United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $128.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 26.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

