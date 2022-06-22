Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €25.80 ($27.16) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UMGNF opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

