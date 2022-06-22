Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 2,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

UMGNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €25.80 ($27.16) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

