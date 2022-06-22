Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 39,161 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unrivaled Brands (TRTC)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.