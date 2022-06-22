UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON UPGS opened at GBX 112.57 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 105.04 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($2.90). The firm has a market cap of £100.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 61,072 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59), for a total value of £79,393.60 ($97,248.41). Also, insider Chris Dent acquired 17,373 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £22,584.90 ($27,664.01).

About UP Global Sourcing (Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

