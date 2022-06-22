UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON UPGS opened at GBX 112.57 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 105.04 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($2.90). The firm has a market cap of £100.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Graham Screawn sold 61,072 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59), for a total value of £79,393.60 ($97,248.41). Also, insider Chris Dent acquired 17,373 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £22,584.90 ($27,664.01).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.