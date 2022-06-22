Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.87

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $5.54. Urban One shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 165,201 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $14,055,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,960,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban One by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,997,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 316,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the period. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban One (UONEK)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.