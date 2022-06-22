Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.87

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $5.54. Urban One shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 165,201 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $380,704.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $182,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,447.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $611,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $14,055,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,960,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban One by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,997,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 316,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the period. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

