Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.84. 23,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 74,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several research firms recently commented on USIO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $72.53 million, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

