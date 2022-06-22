V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

V.F. stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. V.F. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in V.F. by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in V.F. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in V.F. by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

