Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.09

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and traded as high as $45.00. Valhi shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 31,816 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Valhi’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valhi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Valhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

