Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Shares Up 0.2%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.09. 2,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

