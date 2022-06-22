VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,586,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 486.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. 19,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

