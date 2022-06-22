VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Up 2.9%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.17. 18,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 38,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

Get VanEck Social Sentiment ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $444,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $176,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.