Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

