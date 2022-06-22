Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.4% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. 45,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,067. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

