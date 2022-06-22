Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Stock Position Lifted by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 239.6% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 73,802 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

VSGX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 5,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $65.76.

