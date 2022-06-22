Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 983,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after buying an additional 69,725 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day moving average of $159.84. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

